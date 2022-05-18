Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Down 5.6%

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.05 and last traded at $39.18. Approximately 11,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,641,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.51.

SMAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.39.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $136,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $100,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,561. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,048,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 65.2% during the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,082,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth approximately $38,817,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 60.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,760,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,449,000 after buying an additional 665,106 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

