Smaugs NFT (SMG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $18,035.00

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 18th. During the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded down 28.1% against the dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a total market capitalization of $408,772.90 and approximately $18,035.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.61 or 0.00518438 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00034802 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,989.74 or 1.64274041 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008742 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Coin Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smaugs NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smaugs NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

