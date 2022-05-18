Smaugs NFT (SMG) Trading Up 4.3% Over Last Week

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a total market capitalization of $412,419.90 and approximately $52,508.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,686.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.62 or 0.00650187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.61 or 0.00475284 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,458.79 or 1.86734062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00033236 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008932 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

