Snow Lake Resources Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:LITM) Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 18th

Snow Lake Resources’ (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, May 18th. Snow Lake Resources had issued 3,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $24,000,000 based on an initial share price of $7.50. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ:LITM opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.14. Snow Lake Resources has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $18.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITM. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the first quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. 8.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its primary asset is the Thompson Brothers Lithium property, which consists of 38 contiguous mining claims located in Manitoba.

