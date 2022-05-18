SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Director Harvey M. Schwartz Buys 15,000 Shares

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) Director Harvey M. Schwartz bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,038. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at $12,982,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 324.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 295,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 225,579 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $4,031,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.04.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

