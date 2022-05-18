SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Trading Up 0.7%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) shares rose 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.41 and last traded at $11.36. Approximately 105,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 183,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised SoftBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43.

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Distribution, and Yahoo segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile communications services, including voice call, data transmission, and related services to subscribers under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

