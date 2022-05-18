SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $174.00 million-$177.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.57 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.88-$0.95 EPS.

SWI stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.18. 340,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,032. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 0.87.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 60.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

