Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Short Interest Update

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 283,400 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the April 15th total of 380,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 669,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 482.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 116,378 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $222,000. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 67.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 147,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLNO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.17. 6,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,982. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40. The company has a market cap of $13.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

