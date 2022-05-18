Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in April

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 157,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Sonic Healthcare stock remained flat at $$25.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 68 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02. Sonic Healthcare has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $34.42.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services in Australia. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology; diagnostic imaging/radiology, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry; and primary care medical services comprising general practice services, occupational health services, remote health services, community and home nursing services, primary care research programs, health assessment technologies, clinical trials, and chronic disease management programs to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

