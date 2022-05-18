Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in April

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 157,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.
Sonic Healthcare stock remained flat at $$25.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 68 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02. Sonic Healthcare has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $34.42.
