Soros Fund Management LLC Invests $972,000 in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. Soros Fund Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Slam as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Slam in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Slam by 68.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Slam in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Slam in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Slam in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,416. Slam Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

