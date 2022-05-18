Soros Fund Management LLC Makes New $992,000 Investment in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 101.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 50.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 1,622.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Payoneer Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of PAYO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.57. 213,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $136.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

