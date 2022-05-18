Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.18. The company has a market capitalization of $349.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.94. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $7,630,000. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,738,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 516,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,304,000 after purchasing an additional 83,480 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 405,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

