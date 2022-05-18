Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOUTHERN MO BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company. “

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

SMBC opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $421.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $61.93.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.22). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 36.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other news, Director David J. Tooley acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.38 per share, with a total value of $190,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Greg A. Steffens acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.47 per share, for a total transaction of $42,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,153,686.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,055 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 14,345 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.