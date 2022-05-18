Soverain One Day Volume Tops $5.00 (SOVE)

Soverain (SOVE) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Soverain has a total market capitalization of $9,590.07 and $5.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Soverain has traded flat against the dollar. One Soverain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00105058 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000644 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00020875 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.89 or 0.00322406 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00027765 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008221 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Soverain Coin Profile

SOVE uses the hashing algorithm. Soverain’s total supply is 8,248,170 coins and its circulating supply is 8,248,099 coins. The official website for Soverain is soverain.org/soveraintg . Soverain’s official Twitter account is @soveraintg

According to CryptoCompare, “The Soverain project focuses on creating an integrated platform where each user will be able to work with all the modern cryptocurrency tools in one place. Each cryptocurrency shareholder will be able not only to store their assets on the Soverain multicurrency online wallet but also to invest coins in POS mining and MASTERNODE. “

Buying and Selling Soverain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soverain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soverain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soverain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

