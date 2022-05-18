SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $94.22

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $94.22 and last traded at $94.26, with a volume of 27648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.92.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 126.5% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,001,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,131,000 after buying an additional 2,234,946 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 968.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,984,000 after buying an additional 1,553,903 shares in the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $110,458,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,122,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,217,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,805,000 after buying an additional 338,600 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

