SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,378 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% in the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 32,546 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $169.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,021,270. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $160.68 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

