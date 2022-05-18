SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $16.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $437.14. 1,005,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,051. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $473.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.70. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.27 and a twelve month high of $533.57.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
