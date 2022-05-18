Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Raises Dividend to GBX 48.80 Per Share

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 48.80 ($0.60) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SXS opened at GBX 3,019 ($37.22) on Wednesday. Spectris has a 1-year low of GBX 2,371 ($29.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,167 ($51.37). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,701.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,197.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 9.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

SXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.31) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Spectris from GBX 3,980 ($49.06) to GBX 3,650 ($45.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,835 ($47.28) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,527 ($43.48).

In related news, insider Derek Harding acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,545 ($31.37) per share, for a total transaction of £101,800 ($125,493.10). Also, insider Kjersti Wiklund bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,495 ($30.76) per share, with a total value of £37,425 ($46,135.36). Insiders purchased a total of 5,505 shares of company stock worth $13,937,245 over the last ninety days.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

