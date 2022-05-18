Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10,565.00

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as £105.65 ($130.24) and last traded at £106.15 ($130.86), with a volume of 137880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £109.55 ($135.05).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a £105 ($129.44) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a £131.20 ($161.74) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a £135.90 ($167.53) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £126.03 ($155.36).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is £121.90 and its 200 day moving average price is £136.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of £7.75 billion and a PE ratio of 34.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 97.50 ($1.20) dividend. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $38.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 5,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of £123 ($151.63), for a total transaction of £656,943 ($809,840.98). Also, insider Jane Kingston acquired 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £125 ($154.09) per share, for a total transaction of £197,500 ($243,466.47).

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

