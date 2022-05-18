Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.43–$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.00 million-$90.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.61 million.Spire Global also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.12–$0.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Spire Global in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Spire Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPIR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 800,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,048. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.93. Spire Global has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

Spire Global ( OTCMKTS:SPIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPIR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Spire Global by 136.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778,876 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Spire Global by 500.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 913,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth $3,004,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spire Global by 10.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 43,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Spire Global by 398.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 332,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

