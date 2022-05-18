Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.39). Spirit Airlines reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of SAVE stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.36. 277,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,549,447. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

About Spirit Airlines (Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.