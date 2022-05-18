Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 403,200 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the April 15th total of 500,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 671,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splash Beverage Group alerts:

SBEV traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.12. 3,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,540. Splash Beverage Group has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $6.48.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. Its products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and recovery isotonic sport drink under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa di Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splash Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splash Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.