St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,709.40.

STJPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,680.00 price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,767.00 price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, April 4th. HSBC raised shares of St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($20.96) to GBX 1,600 ($19.72) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

St. James’s Place stock remained flat at $$14.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 87 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.65. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $23.86.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

