StackOs Price Hits $0.0381 on Major Exchanges (STACK)

StackOs (STACK) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. StackOs has a total market capitalization of $14.03 million and $32,919.00 worth of StackOs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StackOs coin can currently be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, StackOs has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,881.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.61 or 0.00504117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.99 or 0.00488355 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00033833 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,625.29 or 1.69484115 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008912 BTC.

StackOs Profile

StackOs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,183,352 coins. StackOs’ official Twitter account is @DeployOnStackOS

