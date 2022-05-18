Status Price Reaches $0.0322 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last seven days, Status has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market cap of $111.75 million and approximately $11.22 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status coin can now be purchased for $0.0322 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Status

Status (SNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

