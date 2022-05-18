Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $693.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) to report $693.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $706.10 million and the lowest is $679.20 million. Stepan reported sales of $595.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $675.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.07 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 5.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share.

SCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Stepan by 187.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Stepan by 13.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stepan stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.70. Stepan has a 1 year low of $95.28 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.97%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

