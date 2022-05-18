Stephen Ronald Taylor Purchases 100 Shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating) Director Stephen Ronald Taylor purchased 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$114.00 per share, with a total value of C$11,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,602,620.

Shares of MRG.UN opened at C$18.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.49. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 12 month low of C$15.89 and a 12 month high of C$20.52. The firm has a market cap of C$705.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

