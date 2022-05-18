STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Short Interest Update

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 950,900 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the April 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 486,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

STE traded down $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.11. 403,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,502. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. STERIS has a 1 year low of $188.10 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.68 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total transaction of $2,043,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,925,756.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,840. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 122.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 120,608 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

