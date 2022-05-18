Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.50

Sterling Energy plc (LON:SEY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.50 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 17 ($0.21). Sterling Energy shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 545,820 shares.
The company has a market cap of £36.31 million and a PE ratio of -27.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 16.50. The company has a current ratio of 159.29, a quick ratio of 159.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Sterling Energy Company Profile (LON:SEY)
