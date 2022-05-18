Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58,500 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Stewart Information Services worth $10,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Mark Lessack acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.20 per share, with a total value of $165,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,863.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.54 per share, with a total value of $66,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,140 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.14. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $49.18 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.14.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $852.92 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 12.51%.

STC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

