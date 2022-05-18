StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
NBRV opened at $0.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $132.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $2.32.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. FMR LLC grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 82,076 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
