StockNews.com Lowers Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.10.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

RGA opened at $125.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $128.93.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $1.02. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.11%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.