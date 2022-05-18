Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,603 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36,421.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,059,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,561,000 after acquiring an additional 834,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,596,000 after acquiring an additional 545,431 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,226,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,900,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.16. 1,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,263. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $106.16 and a 1-year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.