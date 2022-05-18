Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,551 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,365,382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,656,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,459,000 after acquiring an additional 139,427 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,465,000 after buying an additional 639,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $862,328,000 after purchasing an additional 132,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,718,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $760,389,000 after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $6.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.71. 5,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,148. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $233.32 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.99%.

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.50.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

