Stonegate Investment Group LLC Takes $411,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 11,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.55.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.08. 27,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,460,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.63 and its 200-day moving average is $127.75. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.52 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,941 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

