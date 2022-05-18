Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Northland Securities from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.82. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,636,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth $5,536,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $2,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

