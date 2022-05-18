SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.60

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (CVE:SUGR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 8175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.47. The firm has a market cap of C$3.48 million and a P/E ratio of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92.
About SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR)
