SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.60

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (CVE:SUGR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 8175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.47. The firm has a market cap of C$3.48 million and a P/E ratio of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92.

Get SugarBud Craft Growers alerts:

About SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR)

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis extract, edible, and topical products through distributors and retailers, as well as to registered medical patients through CannMart.com. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SugarBud Craft Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SugarBud Craft Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.