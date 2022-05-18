Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter worth $51,000.

NYSE:SUI opened at $160.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.51 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.66.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.55%.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUI. JMP Securities began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.60.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

