Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis Sells 645 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $15,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,337 shares in the company, valued at $32,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

On Wednesday, May 11th, Brian Edward Davis sold 355 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $8,786.25.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $27,840.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $27,040.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $27,890.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $26,990.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $25,570.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $26,140.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 13 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $312.65.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Brian Edward Davis sold 251 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $6,034.04.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Brian Edward Davis sold 749 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $18,035.92.

NASDAQ:SNCY traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.81. 317,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,775. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of -0.22.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.61 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SNCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.