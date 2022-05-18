Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,600 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the April 15th total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SUHJY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 144,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,121. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1401 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2021, the company's land bank comprised 57.9 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 75.3 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

