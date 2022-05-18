Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Announces Earnings Results

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 26.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

NASDAQ SUNW opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. Sunworks has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

Get Sunworks alerts:

SUNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Sunworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Sunworks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In other Sunworks news, CEO Gaylon Morris acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sunworks by 1,147.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 460,047 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunworks by 9.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sunworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Sunworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sunworks by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. 19.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.