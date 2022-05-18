Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Super League Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th.

Shares of SLGG stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a market cap of $52.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.27. Super League Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33.

Super League Gaming ( NASDAQ:SLGG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Super League Gaming will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Super League Gaming by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Super League Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Super League Gaming by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Super League Gaming by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

