Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

SLGG stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28. Super League Gaming has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $6.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 23.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Super League Gaming by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 107,484 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Super League Gaming by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Super League Gaming by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 42,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLGG shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th.

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

