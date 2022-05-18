Susquehanna Trims AerCap (NYSE:AER) Target Price to $70.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.23% from the company’s current price.

AER has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

AerCap stock opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. AerCap has a one year low of $40.98 and a one year high of $71.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average of $58.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.15.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). AerCap had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AerCap will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AER. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in AerCap by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 9,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in AerCap by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in AerCap by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

