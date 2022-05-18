SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.34). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Edgewise Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EWTX. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of EWTX stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $365.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of -0.11. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,279,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,458,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,565,000 after purchasing an additional 33,257 shares in the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

