SYNC Network Price Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $3,254.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00196127 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002815 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012736 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001388 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00306098 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001326 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,772,038 coins and its circulating supply is 124,217,501 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

