Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,722. The firm has a market cap of $764.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 13.75, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $22.71.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 5.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 3,128 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $57,211.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $326,220.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $163,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

