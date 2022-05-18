Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.01-$2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.63-$8.70 EPS.

Synopsys stock traded down $10.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.57. 1,260,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,002. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.81. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $229.04 and a 52-week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $385.78.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

