Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Synthetic Biologics stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.66. Synthetic Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.72.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Synthetic Biologics from $1.25 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
Synthetic Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.
