Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Synthetic Biologics stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.66. Synthetic Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.72.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Synthetic Biologics from $1.25 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Synthetic Biologics by 421.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Synthetic Biologics by 280.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 536.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 278,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 234,318 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synthetic Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 331,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 139,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

