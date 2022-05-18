Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN SYN opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.66. Synthetic Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,296,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 48,102 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 421.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 331,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 139,198 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Synthetic Biologics from $1.25 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

